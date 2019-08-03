Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
125 E. Pleasant Drive
Tulare, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
125 E. Pleasant Drive
Tulare, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Xavier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio R. Xavier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio R. Xavier Obituary
Antonio R Xavier

Tulare - Antonio R Xavier, passed in peace July 31, 2019 at the age of 95 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cinco Ribeiras Terceira, he emigrated to the US in 1947. He owned a dairy farm. Antonio retired to Tulare 42 yrs ago. He will be most remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family and tremendous work ethic. Throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening and fixing anything, even if it wasn't broken. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Maria Serafina Xavier and his daughter Darlene Xavier. He is survived by his two daughters, Maria Amelia Azevedo and Zelia Snell, 4 grandchildren (Carrie Lynne Williams, Manuel Azevedo JR, Skyler Holt and Sara Snell) and 2 great grandchildren (Aaron and Jacob Azevedo).

Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM Monday August 5, 2019 at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare

Rosary and Mass will be at 12:00 (Noon) Tuesday August 6, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Drive, Tulare, with burial following at North Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now