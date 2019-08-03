|
|
Antonio R Xavier
Tulare - Antonio R Xavier, passed in peace July 31, 2019 at the age of 95 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cinco Ribeiras Terceira, he emigrated to the US in 1947. He owned a dairy farm. Antonio retired to Tulare 42 yrs ago. He will be most remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family and tremendous work ethic. Throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening and fixing anything, even if it wasn't broken. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Maria Serafina Xavier and his daughter Darlene Xavier. He is survived by his two daughters, Maria Amelia Azevedo and Zelia Snell, 4 grandchildren (Carrie Lynne Williams, Manuel Azevedo JR, Skyler Holt and Sara Snell) and 2 great grandchildren (Aaron and Jacob Azevedo).
Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM Monday August 5, 2019 at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare
Rosary and Mass will be at 12:00 (Noon) Tuesday August 6, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Drive, Tulare, with burial following at North Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 3, 2019