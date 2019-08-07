|
|
Apolonio Paul Jaramillo, Sr.
Visalia - Apolonio Paul Jaramillo, Sr.
Apolonio Paul Jaramillo Sr., age 96, died August 2nd, 2019, in his home in Visalia, California due to profound dysphagia and aspiration. He was born on February 9th, 1923 in Cyril, Oklahoma. He lived in Nebraska and Texas before moving to Walnut Grove, California in 1941. There he met and married his wife of 50 years, Asusena, Susie Chavez. Together they had twelve children.
Paul served in the Army in 1945 during WWII. He was stationed in New York before deploying to Munich, Germany. Upon return, he and his wife moved to Visalia, California where he built his home.
Paul began working as a young boy with his father on their apple farm and worked many jobs as he grew up. As an adult he worked in construction as a heavy machine operator for 50 years and retired at 72 years of age.
Paul was personable and outgoing. He made a friend wherever he went. He loved deer hunting and golfing with his family. He was a baseball coach for his young sons and coached his adult children as well. Music was a big part of his life. He played the guitar and accordion in a community band. He was a member of the local concerned citizens. Paul never stopped learning, reading books about medicinal herbs, healthy foods, self-help, devotionals, and the Bible. He was a self-taught carpenter, mechanic, and electrician. He enjoyed writing, continuously writing letters, stories, his autobiography, and his wife's biography.
Paul was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and friend. Paul was always ready to offer guidance. He was funny, with an infectious laugh, always telling stories and jokes. He was warm and welcoming and always had an extra bed for those in need, fed anyone who walked through his door and loved everyone.
He was preceded in death by his wife Asusena Susie, his son John, and his grandsons David Paul Casados Sr., and Paul Robert Jaramillo.
He is survived by his children, Paul Jaramillo Jr. (Terry), Rosemary Casados (David) of Santa Fe, Gilbert Jaramillo, Anita Manriquez, Ruby Renteria (Jess), Robert Jaramillo (Liz), Rick Jaramillo, Isabel Renteria (Frank), Steve Jaramillo (Annette), Corina Serna (Basilio), Christine Jaramillo, Jason Jaramillo (Stephanie), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Optimal Hospice Care for the advice, equipment training, and equipment to help our father be comfortable in his last days.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 - 6 p.m. with Evening Services beginning at 6 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA. Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Visalia Public Cemetery District.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 7, 2019