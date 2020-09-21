April Danielle Doyle
Visalia - April Danielle Doyle passed away in Visalia, CA on September 12, 2020 at the age of 42 after a courageous twelve year battle with breast cancer.
April was born on May 25, 1978 in Visalia, CA to Jody G Grove and Stephanie A Guerra. She graduated from Golden West High School and received a Bachelor's degree in English Literature with a minor in Italian from Fresno State University. She was employed by the Social Security Administration after college where she became a district manager out of the Visalia office. April was an avid reader and a gifted writer. She had written many articles in multiple cancer magazines and blogs over the last ten years about her life with cancer. She was also interviewed and had articles written about her in several major magazines.
April's greatest joy was being a mother to her nine year old son, Colin. He was her inspiration. She loved to travel and together, they went on many great adventures.
April also had a love for her pets. She wanted to rescue any animal that needed help. She leaves behind her dogs, Elvis, Toasty and Oprah and her cats, Peppa, Ginger and Fee Fee.
April was a dedicated advocate in the metastatic breast cancer community. She told her story with authenticity and inspired so many young women and men living with the disease. She had a way of bringing people together and supporting people in all stages of breast cancer. She never let her disease define her. She never backed down from adversity and always stood forefront. April fought the stigma and stood up for patient rights. She leaves a legacy in the breast cancer community that will inspire people forever.
April is survived by her son Colin Doyle, father Jody Grove (Kari) of Visalia, mother Stephanie Guerra (Frank) of Visalia, brother Jeremy Grove (Chrissy) of Visalia, sister Sara Marvin (Dustin) of Visalia, brother Daniel Grove of Marina Del Rey, CA, grandmother Anna Grove of Visalia, grandparents Arthur and June Smith of Visalia, cousin and best friend Sara Hopper-Bernard of Visalia, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family wants to thank Dr. Christopher R Perkins and his staff at California Oncology of the Central Valley for their treatment, compassion and friendship to April over the past seven years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia. Private services will be held at a later date. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her honor be made to METAvivor, Inc., 1783 Forest Dr, Annapolis, MD, 21401 or metavivor.org
.