Arlene Mary Pinheiro
Strathmore - Family and friends are deeply mourning the loss of Arlene Pinheiro on June 2, 2020 at the age of 79 in Visalia, Ca. She was born in Artesia, Ca on May 23, 1941 to Manuel and Lena Machado. While living in Artesia, she met and married the love of her life, Frank Pinheiro, on April 18, 1959. Together they lived on the family dairy where they raised their two children. In 1976, they relocated to Strathmore Ca and built their new dairy. Throughout her years of life she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren, traveling and going to her beach house.
She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Lena Machado; her son, Ronnie Pinheiro and grandson Randy Pinheiro; her husband, Frank Pinheiro; her brother, Manuel Machado. She is survived by her sisters, Angie Horta and Lucille Boyer; her daughter, Gina Milanesio and her husband Steve Milanesio, and their 3 children Derik, Jenica, and Darin; her granddaughter Brittny Gist and her husband Craig Gist, and their children Connor and Gunnor; many nieces, nephews, godchildren and her beloved dog, Muffin.
A grave side service will be held on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Avenue, Tulare. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cancer charity of your choice. Due to the current public health crisis, the family will be having a small family gathering after the services.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2020.