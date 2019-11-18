|
Arlindo Machado Sousa
Tulare - Arlindo Sousa, 69, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Filomena M Sousa. The couple would have celebrated their forty-eighth wedding anniversary this upcoming Christmas day. Born in Sao Jorge, Portugal, he was the son of the late Jose Machado Sousa and Isabel Fontes Sousa. Arlindo came to the United States in February of 1986 and settled in Tulare. He was incredibly skilled in many areas and you may remember him as someone who helped you at Morris Levin & Sons, maybe you heard his voice on the Portuguese radio station KIGS AM 620, or maybe he helped you buy or sell your home as your realtor or mortgage broker. Regardless of how you met him, he was bound to leave an impression on you. He was always wanting to help, always wanting to learn, and always doing the best he could for his family. Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Lucy Gomes with her husband Mike, Maggie Rico with her husband Mike, and Vania Ledezma with her husband Marc. He also leaves seven grandchildren - Chase and Reagan Gomes, Gavin Caetano, Joseph and Erik Rico, and Lucas and Theo Ledezma, all from the Tulare/Visalia area. He is also survived by one brother Isalino Sousa who resides in Sao Miguel, as well as brothers and sisters-in law, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arlindo is preceded in death by his parents - Jose and Isabel Fontes, one brother - Aristides Sousa, and one grandson - Everett Caetano.
Memorial Rosary and Mass will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019,10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, with private family burial. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019