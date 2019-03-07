|
Arnold Dennis Soares Sr.
Santa Maria - Arnold Dennis Soares Sr was born on September 23, 1931 in Tulare California to Frank and Lucinda Soares. His childhood was spent along with his seven siblings going to school and helping on the family ranch but early on his eyes were drawn skyward and he developed a love of airplanes. In his teens he began flying lessons, earning his private pilot's license before he was old enough to legally drive a car. After graduating from Tulare Union High School in 1949 he worked in the local area eventually answering his nation's call and joining the U.S. Air Force in 1951. During this period, while on leave in Tulare in the summer of 1952 he met, in his words, "a cute little thing" named Barbara Jean Mathos and they began a long-distance relationship for several years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1954, he and Barbara were engaged and, being the romantic he was, he suggested Valentine's Day for their wedding. They were married on 14 Feb 1955 at St Aloysius Church in Tulare. A short time later he and his bride moved to Torrance, California where he took a job in the aviation industry and began raising a family of six children. He worked as a metallurgist and later a Quality and Reliability Assurance Manager for Rockwell International Corporation, working on projects ranging from the experimental B-70 Bomber to the B-1 Bomber and eventually working on the Space Shuttle development program. In 1979 he moved back to Tulare and began work in the automotive industry until he retired in the early 1990's. In the following years he spent time doing the things he loved, whether in his words "making saw dust" in the wood shop or working in the yard, travelling and enjoying his grand kids. In 2015 he moved to Santa Maria, California to be nearer to family. Arnold was sadly predeceased by his son Arnold Soares Jr. in 2004, Barbara, his wife of 57 years in 2012 and by his daughter Geryl Kelly in 2016. Arnold is survived by his son Mike (Lisa), son-in-law Tom Kelly, son Terry (Nivia), son Bill (Yukie), daughter Judy (Ronnie Hernandez). He has eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 7, 2019