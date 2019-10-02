Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Pasquale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Charles Pasquale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Charles Pasquale Obituary
Arthur Charles Pasquale

Visalia - Arthur Charles Pasquale, 76, of Visalia, passed away September 17th 2019.

He was born in San Fransisco to Memorie and Robert Pasquale on May 8th 1943.

He married Carol Dykstra Kettner December 21, 1974 till her passing on February 5, 1993. He married Janet Gayle Spence April 21, 2001 until his passing.

Arthur honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from March 1962 to January 1986 serving two tours in Vietnam . He was honorably discharged as Gunnery Sgt.

He was a member of Central Valley Vietnam Veterans.

He is survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers and 1 brother in law; Nina Pasquale of Greenbrea, Ca, Terry Pasquale of Navato, Ca, Toni Pasquale and sister in-law Terry Jester of Wellington, Co, Marissa Benedict and her husband Mike Benedict of Lake Elmo, MN, Stephen Pasquale of Santa Rosa, Ca, David Pasquale of Hazelton, PA.and Bill and Kelli Dykstra of Waterford CA.

Funeral arrangements at Chapel of Chimes in Hayword CA with burial at Bakersfield National Military Cemetery with date to be set.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.