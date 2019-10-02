|
Arthur Charles Pasquale
Visalia - Arthur Charles Pasquale, 76, of Visalia, passed away September 17th 2019.
He was born in San Fransisco to Memorie and Robert Pasquale on May 8th 1943.
He married Carol Dykstra Kettner December 21, 1974 till her passing on February 5, 1993. He married Janet Gayle Spence April 21, 2001 until his passing.
Arthur honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from March 1962 to January 1986 serving two tours in Vietnam . He was honorably discharged as Gunnery Sgt.
He was a member of Central Valley Vietnam Veterans.
He is survived by 5 sisters and 2 brothers and 1 brother in law; Nina Pasquale of Greenbrea, Ca, Terry Pasquale of Navato, Ca, Toni Pasquale and sister in-law Terry Jester of Wellington, Co, Marissa Benedict and her husband Mike Benedict of Lake Elmo, MN, Stephen Pasquale of Santa Rosa, Ca, David Pasquale of Hazelton, PA.and Bill and Kelli Dykstra of Waterford CA.
Funeral arrangements at Chapel of Chimes in Hayword CA with burial at Bakersfield National Military Cemetery with date to be set.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 2, 2019