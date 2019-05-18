Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur VanHerreweghe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Gary VanHerreweghe


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Gary VanHerreweghe Obituary
Arthur Gary Van Herreweghe

Tulare - Arthur Gary Van Herreweghe passed away on May 13, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1961 in Fullerton, California to Arthur Edmond Van Herreweghe and Jo Ann Maxwell. Art was a very fair and honest person with a big heart. He always helped anyone who needed it. He could fix anything. He was an outdoors man. He loved fishing, camping and hunting. His passion was his garden and farming. He took great pride in working hard. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Art is survived by his wife Tammy of 32 years, 2 daughters, Jennifer Miller (and husband Adam) and Stefenie Van Herreweghe, 2 sons, Ardy Van Herreweghe and Jeffrey Van Herreweghe, 6 grandchildren, Elayna, Joe, Maddison, Andrew, Ian, and Aaron, and 2 sisters Pauline Dixon and Tish Love. Art is preceded in death by his father Arthur Edmond Van Herreweghe.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare

Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now