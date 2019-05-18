|
|
Arthur Gary Van Herreweghe
Tulare - Arthur Gary Van Herreweghe passed away on May 13, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1961 in Fullerton, California to Arthur Edmond Van Herreweghe and Jo Ann Maxwell. Art was a very fair and honest person with a big heart. He always helped anyone who needed it. He could fix anything. He was an outdoors man. He loved fishing, camping and hunting. His passion was his garden and farming. He took great pride in working hard. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Art is survived by his wife Tammy of 32 years, 2 daughters, Jennifer Miller (and husband Adam) and Stefenie Van Herreweghe, 2 sons, Ardy Van Herreweghe and Jeffrey Van Herreweghe, 6 grandchildren, Elayna, Joe, Maddison, Andrew, Ian, and Aaron, and 2 sisters Pauline Dixon and Tish Love. Art is preceded in death by his father Arthur Edmond Van Herreweghe.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare
Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 18, 2019