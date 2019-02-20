|
Arthur Leyendekker, Jr.
Sunnyside, WA - Arthur JR. Leyendekker, 61, of Sunnyside, WA, tragically passed away Dec. 11, 2018.
Born in Escondido, CA, 1957 and at a young age labored alongside his 10 siblings on father Arthur Leyendekker's 15 dairies in CA, Netherlands and in Yakima Valley, Sunnyside, WA. He remembers the teachers at Dinuba Windsor and Grandview schools and the kind Mennonite neighbors: Ernest Gunther, Warkentins, C. Vanderstelt and the staff at Dinuba Grandview School who provided family support. The dairy industry work 24/7 took a toll on his life, and he became disabled. He is survived by his mother Helen and 10 siblings; Gerben, Jenny, Ina, Wilma, Charles, Sidney, Helen, Richard, Frank, and Andrew. He lived each day with appreciation of life's blessings and reached out to family and friends. Through SIGHT LIFE, recipients of his corneas regained their sight and independence. His mother and family extend appreciation of your kind support.
Memorials if desired, be given to Hartland Camp/Ernest Gunther Cabin Fund, Sunnyside Christian School and Dinuba Mennonite Bretheran Church or animal humane shelter.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 20, 2019