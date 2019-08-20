|
|
Arvil Lee Cederquist, 72, of Visalia, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
He was born to the late Margaret Cederquist and Herman Abney, Nov. 26, 1946, in Taft, CA. He was given his last name after being adopted by his father, the late Donald Cederquist. Arvil graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1965 and attended college at both Fresno City College and College of Sequoias where he studied avionic and civil engineering.
Arvil served his country as a Green Beret in the Army during the Vietnam War. Arvil's professional life included being a land surveyor, a business manager, truck driver, and printing press specialist. Arvil had a passion for building and flying model airplanes, was an avid gun enthusiast, enjoyed playing pool, and being a dedicated fan of the SF 49er football team.
Arvil was preceded in death by is sister, Barbara Goss, and is survived by his three children: Brian Cederquist and Brent Cederquist of Clovis, CA. and Casey Cederquist of Tulare, CA. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23rd at First Apostolic Church of Tulare located at 1917 Inyo St., Tulare, CA. Tributes and condolences may be left at: www.farewell.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019