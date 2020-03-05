|
Asencion Alafa
Farmersville - Asencion R. Alafa was born in Carnes City, TX on March 23, 1933 to Tereso and Guadalupe (Lara) Rodriguez. She passed away on March 4, 2020 in Visalia CA at the age of 86. She was a homemaker and a worked as a Farm Laborer for many years. She was married to Jose Alafa and they made their home in Farmersville in 1965. Her and Jose were Founding Members of the Bethel Spanish Assembly of God Church in Farmersville. She loved her church and reading her bible. She was always there to pray for any family member in need. Asencion spent many hours in her garden, watering and weeding. She loved to cook and enjoyed being with her family. Asencion is preceded in death by her husband Jose and one daughter in law Betra. She is survived by her sons Arturo (Marie) Alafa of Tulare, Jose Alafa of Visalia, Alberto Alafa of Farmersville, Adolph Alafa of Visalia, her daughters Martha (Ralph) Gutierrez of Exeter and Arcelia Haynes of Visalia; one brother Lorenzo Rodriquez of Texas and her sister Ceja Rodriquez of Texas. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bethel Spanish Assembly of God Church, 1177 North Ventura Street, Farmersville from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the church on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by burial in the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020