|
|
Aurora M. Martinez
Tulare - Aurora M. Martinez went home to her eternal Life on March 27, 2019.
She was born on August 7, 1927 to Calistro and Filomena Mendez. Aurora attended Tulare Union High School, during this time she met a handsome you man, Raymond Martinez. They wed on November 17, 1946. Together they celebrated 73 Years of marriage.
Aurora is survived by her Husband Raymond N. Martinez and their six children Clara Gonzalez, Vincent Martinez, Nancy Savedra, Margaret Nunez, Raymond Martinez, Eugene Martinez; along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Tulare Cemetery - 900 E Kern Ave Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 3, 2019