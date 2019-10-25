|
|
Barbara A. Case
July 21, 1926 - Oct. 19, 2019
Let Go, Let God. Barbara Anne Case recited these words often and believed them with all her heart. On Saturday, Oct. 19, our beloved mother of four, grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of six, died peacefully while asleep. There is great comfort in knowing her children were with her; and that she is with Jesus, and husband Howard, "Casey", the love of her life for 44 years, who preceded her in death in 1994.
When asked about her proudest achievement, Mom would say it was that her children - Amy Pack (Keith), Leslie Drake (Brian), David Case (Renee), Allison Crisp (Dan) - have been married once, to the loves of their lives - for a combined total of 148 years.
Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Mom was raised by loving parents, Dorothy and Granville Turner. Her only sibling, Marylee Whirrett, died in 2009. Mom's love and compassion for people led her to volunteer for the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. She went on to earn a nursing degree from Temple University. In 1950, Mom agreed to a blind date with Casey, a handsome electrical engineer from Colorado. After a few months, they married and moved to Seattle. A year later, they moved to California and started a family. Mom put her nursing career on hold to raise their four children. During the next 20 years, Casey's career would mean eight family moves across the U.S., before settling in Visalia.
Mom loved young people. She opened her home to our friends and hosted four exchange students. She cared for hundreds of local children as a school nurse with Visalia Unified. Mom touched everyone she met with an engaging sense of humor and thoughtfulness. She enjoyed games, with bridge her passion, for which she won multiple awards. Her love of Big Band sounds and Broadway musicals took her to many theater productions. She went to the beach often, where she watched the waves and searched for sea otters. Her faith and strength were inspirational, and never more tested than with the onset of colon cancer in 1981; and being suddenly widowed at age 68. In retirement, Mom travelled the country and abroad. She was a regular at the Visalia United Methodist Church and was active in the senior ministry there.
Mom was captivated by hummingbirds as they hovered over her feeders. It is said that hummingbirds represent living a life filled with joy, light, and sweetness. And so it was with our mom, Barbara Case.
Special thanks to Quail Park Memory Center staff, and Vivian and Visiting Angels, for their long-term love and care; and to Sojourn Hospice for their quick response and professionalism.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held at Visalia United Methodist Church, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visalia United Methodist Church.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019