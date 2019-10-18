|
Barbara Alyce Weeks Stieb
Visalila - Barbara Alyce Weeks Stieb of Visalia, California passed away on October 5, 2019 in Visalia, California. She was 64.
Barbara was born in Fresno, California on February 22, 1955 to Lloyd M. Weeks and Opal Lee Shropshire Weeks. She graduated from Bullard High School in Fresno and attended Fresno City College. She began her career with Valley Medical Center in Inhalation Therapy. Barbara worked in Customer Service with Longs Drug Store in Fresno as a Cashier and from 1974 - 1977 was in sales with Sunset Waste Disposal in Fresno and Western Waste in Fresno where she advanced to Sales Manager. In 1988 she opened Pack, Wrap and Ship in Visalia and in 2001 Barbara opened Sequoia Plaza Floral in Visalia, expanding her talents to a what was full service business. This gave her the media to express her passion and unique creativity for her work and dedication to her customers for over 30 years. Many homes in the Visalia area were festively decorated for the holidays. Weddings and funerals were a labor of love for Barbara. Barbara was nominated as Women of the Year by Visalia Business Association.
Barbara married George Stieb and they celebrated 32 wonderful years together. They lived life to the fullest, enjoying working together, traveling, volunteerism and spending time with friends and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Opal Weeks.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her adoring husband, George of Visalia; two loving sisters Mary Vester-Toews and husband, Roger of Prescott, Arizona and Patty Duval and husband Jim of Modesto, CA; nieces and nephews Mike Vestor of Lincoln, CA, Brian Vester of Boston, MA and Suzanne Williams of Modesto, CA; three great nieces and nephews, Ashtyn, Bennett and Rylan along with numerous extended family members.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends and the many customers she fondly touched and served throughout the years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA.
Remembrances may be made to the Visalia Elks Lodge Program for Disabled Children, (California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc.), 5450 E. Lamona Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727 (559) 255-4531
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019