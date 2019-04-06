|
Barbara Ambuul
Visalia - Barbara Ambuul was home, surrounded by her family, when the Lord called her to Heaven on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She left us too soon, at the young age of 81, after a bravely fought battle with cancer.
Barbara will be sorely missed by her husband of 54 years, Jack, and their four children, Dianne, Jim, Marlene (Remy), and Darrell (Diane). Her grand-daughter, Adrianna, benefited from 10 years of her Oma's love and wisdom and was the light of Barbara's life.
Barbara is preceded by a sister in Holland and two brothers living in the US. She leaves behind a brother and two sisters in Holland. Her siblings, along with many nephews and nieces will miss the joy she brought with her presence. Family has always been important to her.
Barbara's friendship will be missed by all who have felt her positive influence during her 50 years of nursing, her volunteer work, and being a Prayer Warrior for her church.
Thank-you to all who were there for Barbara and her family with their time, prayer, and food. You are appreciated beyond measure.
Barbara built a strong foundation for her family and friends and though the builder is gone, that foundation, in our heart's home, will always stay strong and weather the storms.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Service in memory of Barbara on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Tulare Community Church, 1820 N. Gem St., Tulare, CA 93274. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 6, 2019