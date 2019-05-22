Services
Visalia - Barbara Irona Dillon, 81 of Visalia, went to be with the Lord May 19, 2019. She was born in Dinuba, June 14, 1937. She was employed at Visalia Times Delta, Morf Organization, and owned her own payroll company until she retired. She attended COPI Church in Visalia and was a devoted Christian. She was married to Richard Dillon for sixty years. Richard knows he was lucky to have her in his life. She is loved deeply and will be missed very much by all.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Dovie Irene Patterson, and brother Richard Shipman. She is survived by her husband Richard A. Dillon, her brother Bob Shipman, daughter Kimberly Costa (Mike), son Todd Dillon, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A private memorial service is planned for the family. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on May 22, 2019
