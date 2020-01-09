|
Barbara January Bartholomew
Barbara January Bartholomew, 88 went to be with her Savior on Jan 4, 2020. She was an amazing woman of God who adored her family.
She was born on October 11,1931 in Vernon, Texas and even though she moved to California when she was 5 she always told everyone that she was a Texan.
Barbara graduated from Orosi high school in 1950. She loved going to monthly luncheons with her classmates up until just a few years ago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Iva Mae January, her brothers, Paskell and Stanley January, her husband Glen Bartholomew, her son Brett Bartholomew and grandson Joshua Christiansen.
She is survived by her son Terry (Karen) Bartholomew, and daughters Laurie (Michael) Harper and Dawn (Ron) Christiansen. Grandchildren Rebekah (Shandy) Palmer, Terry Bartholomew, Travis Bartholomew, David (Rebekah) Christiansen, Lisa Christiansen, and Nichole Christiansen. 14 great grandchildren and 5 great great granddaughters. Her Brother, Elmer January. And many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel West Church , 947 W. Kern, Tulare, at 10a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Dementia/Alzheimer's research.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020