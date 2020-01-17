|
Barbara Joan Melton
Barbara Joan Melton passed away on January 14, 2020 at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California. She was 77 years old.
Barbara was born June 21, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Chester and Mary Ann Lempek. She married Kyle Melton on November 5, 1966 in San Francisco, California. They shared the fun and hard work of 53 years together raising a family in Bakersfield, California.
Barbara graduated from Saint Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Phoenix, Arizona with a diploma in nursing in 1964 and went on to get her Public Heath Nursing degree in the early 80's. She worked for 45 years in the field of nursing and caring for others before retiring in 2009. During retirement, Barbara remained actively involved in her church, book club and weekly lunches with friends while also continuing her beautiful life journey of being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. For all of her adult life until retirement she worked a full-time job, cooked, cleaned and raised two children. She is preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Robert.
Barbara is survived by her husband Kyle of Visalia and her sons Shawn, of Redwood City, and Greg of Visalia. She also leaves two granddaughters - Marisa Melton of Seattle and Sienna Melton of Chico, California.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Visalia on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020