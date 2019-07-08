Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Tulare First Assembly of God
316 South Mooney Blvd.
Tulare, CA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Family Life Center
Barbara Salazar


1941 - 2019
Barbara Salazar Obituary
Barbara Salazar

Tulare - Barbara Helen Salazar

November 26, 1941 - July 1, 2019

Barbara Helen Salazar of Tulare, California was born November 26, 1941 in Gardena, California and went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019 in Tulare, California. Barbara is survived by husband, Adrian Salazar; Daughter: Sandi Abbot, Son: David Springer Jr.; Daughter-in-Law: Marlene Springer; 4 grandchildren: Vickie, Valerie, Mathew, & Michelle; 2 Step-daughters: Valerie, & Stephanie; Step-son: Rick; & 3 great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Nycholas, & Trynt; 2 brothers: John and Reed Crabtree. Memorial Service to be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Tulare First Assembly of God, 316 South Mooney Blvd. Tulare, California 93274. A Celebration of Life will follow right after at the Family Life Center. Condolences can be sent by logging on www.plfuneralcom
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 8, 2019
