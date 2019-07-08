|
|
Barbara Salazar
Tulare - Barbara Helen Salazar
November 26, 1941 - July 1, 2019
Barbara Helen Salazar of Tulare, California was born November 26, 1941 in Gardena, California and went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019 in Tulare, California. Barbara is survived by husband, Adrian Salazar; Daughter: Sandi Abbot, Son: David Springer Jr.; Daughter-in-Law: Marlene Springer; 4 grandchildren: Vickie, Valerie, Mathew, & Michelle; 2 Step-daughters: Valerie, & Stephanie; Step-son: Rick; & 3 great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Nycholas, & Trynt; 2 brothers: John and Reed Crabtree. Memorial Service to be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Tulare First Assembly of God, 316 South Mooney Blvd. Tulare, California 93274. A Celebration of Life will follow right after at the Family Life Center. Condolences can be sent by logging on www.plfuneralcom
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 8, 2019