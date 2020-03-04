|
|
Visalia - March 8, 1941 - March 2, 2020
Services will be as follows; Visitation Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Graveside Service at Tulare District Cemetery Thursday March 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Interment Tulare District Cemetery. Barbara is preceded in death by; husband Louis Jones Sr., mother Maria Morris Corbett & father Alvin Corbett. Barbara is survived by; sister Patricia Sanchez and her 4 children, Doug (Tami) Jones, Joshalyn Jones, Zachary Jones, Louis Jones Jr. (Rosemary Jones) Eric Jones, Dustin Jones, Ashtane Bixler, Linda Lopez (Bobby Lopez), Jeffery Barnett, Megan Gomez, Selena Lopez, Cynthia Rodrigues (Carlos Rodrigues) Arika Souza, Sierra Rodrigues and 9 Great Grandkids.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2020