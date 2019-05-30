Resources
Beatrice Elisa Moreno


Tipton - Beatrice Elisa Moreno was born in Tulare, California on December 30, 1924 to Trinidad and Domitila Barrera. She attended Tulare elementary schools and graduated from Tulare Union High school in 1943. Beatrice married Henry C. Moreno in November of 1943. She was a member of Edad De Oro Lodge #14 since 1984 and served as treasurer for more than 25 years.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and nine siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Dee Dee Dudley, Henrietta Leak and Irene De La Fuente, all of Tipton, California; five grandchildren, Joe Henry Echevarria of Tulare, Anna Banda of Ontario, Katrina Alejandro of Tulare, Angelica M. De La Fuente of Tipton and Joe Al De La Fuente of Tipton; five great grandchildren, thirteen great-great grandchildren; one sister, Deannie P. Moreno of El Monte, California and numerous amounts of nieces and nephews.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 30, 2019
