Beatrice Mae Delle Wicks
Beatrice Mae Delle Wicks

Visalia - Beatrice Mae Delle Wicks, 86, of Visalia, California, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Mae was born on August 15, 1934, in Maxwell Township, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma to Nina and Beatrice J. Jeter.

Mae was a local fixture at those eating establishments that filled downtown Visalia in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. If you ate at one of those places, she likely covered your table.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Corneil of Visalia, Robin and Jim Noga of Visalia, and Jennifer and Darin Powell, of Exeter. She is survived by her brother, Curtis Henry, of Roseville, and her sister, Wanda Mitchell, of Sacramento. She is predeceased by her sister, Lona Belle Childress, of Visalia.

She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life is planned for August 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the church she and her family remain lifelong members, Demaree Free Will Baptist Church, located on the corner of Demaree Street and Riggin Avenue in Visalia.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
