Beatriz Abad
Tulare - Beatriz Abad, 86, of Tulare, California passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 12, 2020.
Beatriz was born in Cd. Mier, Tamaulipas, MX on June 18, 1933 to Jose Angel and Lalita Cavazos. She married Carlos Abad on 1/20/1951. They shared 35 years of marriage until his death in 1986.
Beatriz is survived by her sons Manuel (Ana Maria), Jorge, and Juan (Connie) Abad and her two daughters, Beatrice (RJ) Salton and Leticia (Mark) Siegel, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, Adan Cavazos and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, her parents and several siblings.
Beatriz was a devout Catholic woman who trusted the Lord. She lived a simple and good life. She was a pillar to her children teaching them good values, morals and to have a strong work ethic. She also taught her children to always have faith in the Lord. She believed in life after death and was prepared to meet our Savior.
To honor Beatriz's life, services will be held on January 21, 2020 at St. Rita's Catholic Church. The viewing will begin at 9:30am followed by a Rosary/ Mass.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2020