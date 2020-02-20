|
|
Beau Berend Mills
"Brave as a Bear"
Our sweet Beau Bear was taken from this earth, suddenly and unexpectedly, to join his Heavenly Father in the evening of February 17th, 2020.
Beau Berend Mills was born on May 31, 2018 in Visalia, California, to Alicia Ann Mills and Beau Bradley Mills. He was the perfect completion to their family.
Soon after Beau was born, we started our new adventure in Granbury, Texas and started our dream, Red Laces Cattle Co., which soon became Beau Bear's favorite playground.
Our sweet Beau Bear was the most joyful, energetic and loving boy. He was the ray of sunshine on the ranch. His smile and laugh were the best part of our day. Beau Bear would greet the bulls every morning with "Hi, Buuulz." He was Daddy's favorite ranch hand and took great pride in filling grain buckets for feeding. He loved tractor rides with daddy, snuggles with mommy and horsey rides from his favorite ranch dog, Tess.
Beau Bear was loved and doted on by his three older siblings: Kensie, James and Hudson.
"Hear my cry, oh God; listen to my prayer. From the ends of the earth I call you, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you have been my refuge, a strong tower against the foe. I long to dwell in your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of your wings." -Psalm 61:1-4
A celebration of life for our beautiful boy will be held at StoneWater Church, Granbury Campus at 11am on Saturday February 22, 2020. We would ask in lieu of flowers, a donation to be made in Beau's name to the Mills home church, StoneWater's renovation project at https://stonewaterchurch.com/give/Select 'give online' and use the drop-down menu to flip to 'Vision offering 2020'.
StoneWater Church 911 E Hwy 377 Suite 4 Granbury, Texas 76048
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020