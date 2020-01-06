|
|
Ben Lack
Tulare - He is preceded in death by wife Delores, survived by sons Ray & Marcia Lack, Tulare, Greg & Katherine Lack, Kingsburg and Andy and Sherri Lack,Fountain Springs, daughter Deborah Lack, Tulare. 6 grandchildren and 6 GreatGrandchildren.
A memorial Service will held on Friday Jan 10th 12:00 PM at Tulare Community Church
1820 North Gem Street **lunch served afterwards. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillared.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020