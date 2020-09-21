1/1
Benita Mendoza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benita Mendoza

Woodlake - Benita Mendoza, 97, of Woodlake, passed away on September 10, 2020.

She was born on October 30, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, to Adela Ramirez and Benito Castro, the eldest of 7 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Romaldo Mendoza in 1963, her son Raul Mendoza, long time companion Pete Gomez, and her 6 siblings

In her younger years, she was a farm laborer. She enjoyed canning and quilting, and we enjoyed her cooking. She will be remembered as a prayer warrior. Benita took residence at Tulare Nursing Center in 2010 until her passing.

She is survived by her children Ramon & Amelia Mendoza, Ruben & Mary Mendoza, Benito & Sandra Mendoza, Gloria (Jerry) Reighard, Linda (Raul) Mendoza, George & Diana Mendoza, and Cecilia & Theresa Mendoza, many grand and great-grand and great-great-grand children, nephews and nieces, and god-children.

Services will be held at Miller Memorial in Visalia on September 23 from 6 to 8 pm and September 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 am, followed by internment at Woodlake Cemetery at noon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved