Benita Mendoza



Woodlake - Benita Mendoza, 97, of Woodlake, passed away on September 10, 2020.



She was born on October 30, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, to Adela Ramirez and Benito Castro, the eldest of 7 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Romaldo Mendoza in 1963, her son Raul Mendoza, long time companion Pete Gomez, and her 6 siblings



In her younger years, she was a farm laborer. She enjoyed canning and quilting, and we enjoyed her cooking. She will be remembered as a prayer warrior. Benita took residence at Tulare Nursing Center in 2010 until her passing.



She is survived by her children Ramon & Amelia Mendoza, Ruben & Mary Mendoza, Benito & Sandra Mendoza, Gloria (Jerry) Reighard, Linda (Raul) Mendoza, George & Diana Mendoza, and Cecilia & Theresa Mendoza, many grand and great-grand and great-great-grand children, nephews and nieces, and god-children.



Services will be held at Miller Memorial in Visalia on September 23 from 6 to 8 pm and September 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 am, followed by internment at Woodlake Cemetery at noon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store