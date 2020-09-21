Benita Mendoza
Woodlake - Benita Mendoza, 97, of Woodlake, passed away on September 10, 2020.
She was born on October 30, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, to Adela Ramirez and Benito Castro, the eldest of 7 children. She was preceded in death by her husband Romaldo Mendoza in 1963, her son Raul Mendoza, long time companion Pete Gomez, and her 6 siblings
In her younger years, she was a farm laborer. She enjoyed canning and quilting, and we enjoyed her cooking. She will be remembered as a prayer warrior. Benita took residence at Tulare Nursing Center in 2010 until her passing.
She is survived by her children Ramon & Amelia Mendoza, Ruben & Mary Mendoza, Benito & Sandra Mendoza, Gloria (Jerry) Reighard, Linda (Raul) Mendoza, George & Diana Mendoza, and Cecilia & Theresa Mendoza, many grand and great-grand and great-great-grand children, nephews and nieces, and god-children.
Services will be held at Miller Memorial in Visalia on September 23 from 6 to 8 pm and September 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 am, followed by internment at Woodlake Cemetery at noon.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.