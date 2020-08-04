Benito D Gomez



Benito D Gomez of Visalia Ca was admitted into Kaweah Delta Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid 19. After eleven days of close supervision he suffered an acute heart attack and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday July 26, 2020. His daughter Monica Ziessler of Caycous Ca was able to be with her Father through the night. She held him in her arms as he peacefully took his last breath. Dying gracefully and peacefully. We know he is rejoicing in Glory our Heavenly Father and his parents Santiago and Benita Gomez of Tulare, Ca. He leaves behind his daughter Monica and son in law Caleb who have three children & son Benito whom has two children.



Benny was loved by his siblings: Jimmy, Gloria, Virginia, Lavinia, Lydia and Doris.



He enjoyed working and helping others. He opened an import/export shop at one time in Farmersville Ca then in Visalia, he also sold precious stones, took paralegal training and kept himself busy mending fences, gardening, landscaping and building different projects. He enjoyed going to the Coast and spending time fishing with his family, he loved doing Karate with his nieces and nephews and making them laugh.



Benny loved to share the Bible with others and he trusted Jesus with all his heart. He enjoyed telling people about God and his power, Benny not only believed in miracles he expected them!



We love you baby brother. Dance and sing till we come to meet you you Heaven. 2 Cor 5:8



Celebration of Life arrangements pending at this time.









