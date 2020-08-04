1/1
Benito D. Gomez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benito D Gomez

Benito D Gomez of Visalia Ca was admitted into Kaweah Delta Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid 19. After eleven days of close supervision he suffered an acute heart attack and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday July 26, 2020. His daughter Monica Ziessler of Caycous Ca was able to be with her Father through the night. She held him in her arms as he peacefully took his last breath. Dying gracefully and peacefully. We know he is rejoicing in Glory our Heavenly Father and his parents Santiago and Benita Gomez of Tulare, Ca. He leaves behind his daughter Monica and son in law Caleb who have three children & son Benito whom has two children.

Benny was loved by his siblings: Jimmy, Gloria, Virginia, Lavinia, Lydia and Doris.

He enjoyed working and helping others. He opened an import/export shop at one time in Farmersville Ca then in Visalia, he also sold precious stones, took paralegal training and kept himself busy mending fences, gardening, landscaping and building different projects. He enjoyed going to the Coast and spending time fishing with his family, he loved doing Karate with his nieces and nephews and making them laugh.

Benny loved to share the Bible with others and he trusted Jesus with all his heart. He enjoyed telling people about God and his power, Benny not only believed in miracles he expected them!

We love you baby brother. Dance and sing till we come to meet you you Heaven. 2 Cor 5:8

Celebration of Life arrangements pending at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel-Visalia
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel-Visalia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved