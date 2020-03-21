|
Bernadette Marie Bilinski
Tulare - Bernadette passed away March 20, 2020 10 AM with family by her side in Richardson, Texas,
Bernadette was born on October 28,1970 in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of the late Richard Roman Martinez and Rosemary Elizalde. Bernadette was raised in Tulare; California went to Tulare Western High School. Bernadette was a gifted dancer and singer. Was active in choir and enjoyed singing. As a profession she was a stay at home mom and worked part-time in the restaurant industry where she achieved her cooking and baking certificate while still in high school. She also loved nature and fishing and planning parties with the family. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend. Bernadette had a fondness for animals like her dog "Sparky" who has been by her side since her illness.
In addition to her husband Richard Bilinski of Texas she is survived by her sister April Martinez, daughter, Misty Calderon, son Isaac Calderon II She leaves behind 2 beloved grandchildren Adrian Elijah Rangel and Alex Isaac Arroyo. Services are pending you may contact her family via email [email protected]
Go rest high on that mountain we will always love and remember you-your family
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020