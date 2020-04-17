|
Bernece Alene McKee
Visalia - Bernece Alene McKee passed away peacefully early Easter morning, April 12th with her daughter and loving family at her side, in her home in Visalia.
Many of you know her as Alene and many as Bernece, she grew up in the Woodlake area and everyone knew her as Alene, when she started work at JC Penney in Visalia, they used her first name, Bernece so everyone that met her after that knew her as Bernece AKA Bernie.
Bernece married the love of her life, Gerald in 1953 and they were rarely separated until his death in 2016. They had one daughter, Carol.
They were the best parents ever, they loved me, took care of me and did their best to prepare me for the real world.
Mom and Dad loved everything about softball, she played prior to meeting Dad and as adults, they both played and were well known out at the plaza. For 27 years they managed the Visalia blue devils women's traveling softball team where Dad was the coach and Mom was the manager, she kept the team in sponsors and fundraisers, the Visalia Blue Devils was one of the most winning and well know women's softball teams to ever represent Visalia.
Bernece worked in retail starting at JC Penneys for approximately 24 years and then at Costco when it first opened until she retired in 2016, she worked in the marketing department. You couldn't go anywhere without her seeing someone she knew and stopping for a chat.
She was preceded in Death by her Husband of 63 years, Gerald McKee, Dad Carl Thornton, Stepdad Edwin Ragle and Mother Ruth Ragle.
Bernece is survived by her daughter Carol & Husband Jerry, Sister Sharon, Grandson Brian & wife Dede, 3 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews and Dad's siblings, Kenny & Virginia, Joyce & Bob and Beverly & Larry , her honorary daughter Debbie and her beloved dog Amy.
Mom never met a stranger, she was friendly and outgoing, fun loving, generous and caring and had a beautiful smile, if you didn't have a Costco membership before you met her, you were sure to have one soon!
One of her favorite pastimes was going to the casino and her many trips with the gadabouts, she made many friends and always came home with new ones and was always looking forward to the next adventure.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for June 7th, 2020
Arrangements are by Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020