Bernice Clark
Tulare - Bernice Clark peacefully entered into the presence of Jesus on November 21, 2020, at age 93. She was the youngest of ten children born to Christopher C. and Ola Elisabeth Cullum on August 5, 1927 in Sherman Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eulice Clark, in 2000. Also having had seven brothers and two sisters all of whom passed before her.
Bernice leaves behind two daughters; Linda Clark (Ray), Visalia and Terri Del Re (Rod), Tulare. Grandchildren; Carrie Raven (Anthony); Marc Carlson; Caryn Simpson (Dave); Brian Borum (Melanie). Nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020, Tulare Cemetery. Use Sonora Street cemetery entrance. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Condolences can be sent to ww.plfuneral.com