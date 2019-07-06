Bernice Trinidad Mares



Visalia - Bernice Trinidad Mares was born in Lemoore, California on January 18, 1922 to Fernando and Agripina (Chavez) Perez. She went to meet the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Visalia, California. Bernice was a Visalia resident for 72 years. She was one of seven children and graduated from Armona High in Armona, California. Bernice married the love of her life Fidencio Mares, Sr., in 1942. She followed her husband to all places where he was stationed until he was shipped overseas. Bernice was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Visalia. She worked as an Inspector for Early California Foods for U.S. Department of Agriculture until her retirement in 1991.



Many people will remember Bernice dressed with her red coat and driving her Chevy pickup truck to IHOP for breakfast where she made many friends. She enjoy gambling and had a good times in the casinos. Bernice lived life to the fullest. She liked golf and was a member of the Visalia Country Club. Donations may be made to Kaweah Delta Hospice Foundation 216 S. Johnson St., Visalia, CA 93291.



Bernice leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Fidencio M. ( wife Susan ) Mares of Fullerton, California; her daughter, Carolyn (husband Ronald ) Hill of Visalia, California; her grandson, Nicholas F. Mares of Fullerton, California; her brother, Fernando (Anita) Perez of Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-7pm at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel followed by Interment at the Visalia Public Cemetery District.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from July 6 to July 8, 2019