Bert Weldon Huntsucker



Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Bert Weldon Huntsucker announces his passing on Friday, June 21, 2019 at UCLA Hospital Los Angeles following a brief battle with cancer.



Bert was born April 16, 1961 in Bellflower, California. His family located to Visalia when he was 12. He attended Redwood High School. Bert was a proud Veteran of the United States Army where he served in the 101st Airborne Division in Germany and Jungle Operations Unit in Panama. He continued thereafter 13 years in the National Guard.



Bert was a certified heavy equipment operator and semi-truck driver. He drove seven western states for many years and over the road cross country for the last two years with his wife, Yvonne by his side. They enjoyed trips to New York, Florida, Great Lakes Region and Texas to name a few. Bert loved camping trips, taking his son to the beach and poker games with his friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Huntsucker and his sister Linda Rapp.



Bert is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Jacques of 23 years of Visalia and will be sorely missed by his son Austin Westbrook of Visalia. He will be forever in their hearts.



He is also survived by his sister Vikki Neal (Gerry) of Three Rivers, CA, brother Rick Huntsucker (Debbie) of Pahrump, NV, sister Deanna Hinton of Colorado, aunt Nancy Capp (Wayne) of Oregon. Bert is loved by many nephews and his niece and his very special great nieces Amanda and Lilly of Three Rivers, CA and many dear friends.



Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA.



Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 2, 2019