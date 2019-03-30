Resources
Betty Annel Wilson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Las Vegas, NV - Betty Annel Wilson, 79, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on March 21, 2019, with family by her side, from brain cancer.

She was born on January 22, 1940 in Visalia, CA to Letha and Raymond Martin Sr. and was the youngest of 3 children. Her parents, Sister Marilyn, Nephew Tommy, and Niece Rhonda preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband Darrel of Las Vegas, NV, Son Randy Ford and his wife Patti of Las Vegas, NV, 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren

As were her wishes, Betty will be cremated so she can stay close to her loving husband Darrel and her family.

All correspondence and condolences can be sent to: [email protected]

A Celebration of Life will be held once all preparations are finalized.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 30, 2019
