Betty Davenport
Farmersville - Betty Kathryn Davenport, 92 of Farmersville passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Visalia, CA. Betty was born May 8, 1928 in Sterling, MO to William "Bill" and Myrtle Vanlaningham. The family moved to Exeter in the late "30's". She was educated in Exeter. On March 7, 1947 she married Harrison Davenport in Reno, NV and established a home in Farmersville. Harrison passed away May 22, 1982. Betty worked many years picking fruit until a fall from a ladder ended that career. She worked in numerous packing houses until she found a home in Lindsay with the LoBue Brothers packing oranges. After her retirement form LoBues, Betty and her daughter Carolyn took many bus trips with Lewis Travel. Trips to Catalina Island and Death Valley were the favorites. They loved day trips to Cayucos with their three dogs Chester, Simon and Zoey. Betty would sit in her lawn chair crocheting while Carolyn and the "angels" walked up and down the beach. Betty is survived by two sons Carl (Tracy) Davenport of Enoch, UT, Bill Davenport of Farmersville, and daughter Carolyn Davenport of Farmersville and one fat blind dog Tia. A daughter Kathryn Merriweather passed in a car accident in 1978. Granddaughters Jenny (Ken) Snell of Cameron Park, Kathy (Clinton) Crier of Petaluma. Great grandchildren Gavin and Madison Crier, Dillon and Delaney Snell and sister in law Fern (Floyd) Vanlaningham. Numerous nieces and nephews survive. A special Thank You to niece Sue (Ron) Cook for coming by to visit mom at home and later at Linwood Meadows and in the hospital when we thought she was dying, also nephew Jesse Mc Cuin for always calling to check on Aunt Betty. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Linwood Meadows for their compassionate care given to our mom. A special Thank you to activities Stephanie and Eva for holding the phone for mom during our window visits, and to Eva for painting our moms nails purple on her last day on earth, God bless you. Thanks to everyone at Linwood you are true heroes and angels. Thank you Scott for allowing us to say goodbye to our mom. Our mom requested no services, her ashes will be placed with our sister Kathy so they may be together again for all eternity. In mom's memory do a good deed, pet your animals or call a friend you haven't talk to in a while. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
