Betty Jewel Tisthammer
Visalia - 01/06/35-09/01/20
Less than four months after the passing of her beloved husband, Dean, Betty Tisthammer passed away peacefully in Visalia,CA. Born in Wyoming to Adeline (Nelson) and Aubrey Steward, Betty and her late brother Doug moved with their parents to Alaska, and later to Long Beach, California. Dean and Betty resided in Danville, Clovis, and Visalia while raising their daughter, Debbie (Quinn) and son Philip (1956-2001). Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting zoos, collecting unique souvenirs, literature, art, and beautifully detailed lamps and decor. She took pride in her role as a homemaker and could whip up a traditional Thanksgiving meal without skipping a beat. A skilled scrabble player and avid reader, Betty was knowledgeable, quick witted, and always up to date with current news events. She was patriotic, passionate about politics and the armed forces. Betty was a stubborn women and may have written the book on holding a grudge, but she also knew forgiveness (as long as you're republican). Betty enjoyed puzzles, yoga, gardening, history, movies, rottweilers, ice cream, and Olive Garden. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty is survived by her daughter, Debbie Quinn; grandchildren Rayna, Josh, Myrna, Rhett and Kyle; great-grand children Ethan, Tysie, Kenzlie, Mason, Axten, Brooklynn, Brynlie, Elery, Genevieve and Olin. Private services will be held at the Exeter Cemetery on September 11, 2020 at 2pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com
Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.