1/
Betty Jewel Tisthammer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jewel Tisthammer

Visalia - 01/06/35-09/01/20

Less than four months after the passing of her beloved husband, Dean, Betty Tisthammer passed away peacefully in Visalia,CA. Born in Wyoming to Adeline (Nelson) and Aubrey Steward, Betty and her late brother Doug moved with their parents to Alaska, and later to Long Beach, California. Dean and Betty resided in Danville, Clovis, and Visalia while raising their daughter, Debbie (Quinn) and son Philip (1956-2001). Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting zoos, collecting unique souvenirs, literature, art, and beautifully detailed lamps and decor. She took pride in her role as a homemaker and could whip up a traditional Thanksgiving meal without skipping a beat. A skilled scrabble player and avid reader, Betty was knowledgeable, quick witted, and always up to date with current news events. She was patriotic, passionate about politics and the armed forces. Betty was a stubborn women and may have written the book on holding a grudge, but she also knew forgiveness (as long as you're republican). Betty enjoyed puzzles, yoga, gardening, history, movies, rottweilers, ice cream, and Olive Garden. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty is survived by her daughter, Debbie Quinn; grandchildren Rayna, Josh, Myrna, Rhett and Kyle; great-grand children Ethan, Tysie, Kenzlie, Mason, Axten, Brooklynn, Brynlie, Elery, Genevieve and Olin. Private services will be held at the Exeter Cemetery on September 11, 2020 at 2pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved