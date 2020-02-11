|
|
Betty Jo Casares
May 9, 1936 - February 6, 2020
Betty Jo Casares, beloved mother, sister, Nana B, G.G.B. and friend to so many, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2020, at the age of 83. Betty was born to Melvin and Manota Atkins in Stamford, Texas on May 9, 1936, where they lived until their move to California when she was five. The family eventually settled in the Visalia area. Betty attended Visalia elementary schools and Visalia Union High School.
Betty met the love of her life, Frank Pancho Casares, and they were married on June 27, 1954. They joyfully raised three boys together - Tim, Tony and Tom. Betty and Pancho were married for almost 27 years until Pancho's sudden death in May of 1981.
Betty was a hard worker with a matchless work ethic. She had many occupations in her lifetime, including banking, owner, along with her husband Pancho, of P & B Market and co-owner of The Hen's Nest, Granny's Pantry, and B's Café with her sister, Barbara. She obtained her real estate license in 1981 and sold real estate with her sister-in-law Janice Atkins, obtaining her broker's license in 1986. She was currently working with Modern Broker.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Manota Atkins, husband, Pancho, brother, Claude Atkins, and nieces, Pam Noble and Tammy Atkins.
She is survived by her children - Tim (Kim) Casares, Tony (Melanie) Casares, and Tom (Kathy) Casares, seven grandchildren - Eric (Blake) Casares, Stefanie (Stu) Strnad, Scott (Whitney) Casares, Frank (Briana) Casares, Meredith Casares, Hannah Fehlman and Camille (Eric) Peterson, 14 great-grandchildren - Emerson, Quinn, Elliot, Jordan, Ryan, Makena, Mireia, Dylan, Caden, Frankie, Cole, Zoey, Ava and Olivia, her brothers, Wayne (Marilyn) Atkins and Dale (Janice) Atkins, sister, Barbara Hemingway, sister-in-law, Gloria Atkins, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She considered nieces Melinda Atkins Bergreen and Stacie Atkins Souza the daughters she never had.
Betty was a force of nature. Her smile, energy, and zest for life was infectious. You definitely knew when you were hugged by Betty! Her family meant the world to her and she was so proud of them all. She never would pass up a chance to tell you how much she loved you. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life and they all loved their "G.G.B". She was their biggest fan and could be found on the sidelines of their school and sporting events cheering them on with unbridled enthusiasm, telling them all that she "loved them more than Disneyland!"
Visitation will be at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel on Monday, February 17, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., with rosary immediately following. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Visalia Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2020