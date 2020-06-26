Betty Jo Sullivan



The loving family of long time Tulare resident Betty Jo Sullivan sadly announces that she passed away from natural causes in Bend, Oregon on June 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Jo, as she prefers to be called, lived 93 years; 79 years as a resident of Tulare. Jo was born on January 18, 1927 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma to Willie Glen and Bertha McFadden and moved to California with her parents in 1941. She married John Richard Sullivan (deceased) in 1945 and together they farmed for over 50 years west of Tulare. Jo is well known in Tulare, including as a devoted and loyal member of the Tulare United Methodist Church (TUMC), as a teacher aide at Tulare's Lincoln School, and as a parent-leader for the Buena Vista 4H Club. Jo Sullivan is survived by her 5 loving children (Rebecca Sullivan of Astoria, Oregon; Laurie Sullivan of Boise, Idaho; Stephen Mack Sullivan of Roseville, California; John Sullivan DDS of Eugene, Oregon, and B. K. Crider of Bend, Oregon) as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements and a celebration of Jo Sullivan's life are planned and will be announced soon. Donations in Jo Sullivan's name for beautification and upkeep of the TUMC Historic Sanctuary can be sent to the Tulare United Methodist Church, 228 W. Kern Ave., Tulare, CA 93274.









