Betty Jo Zearley
1943 - 2020
Betty Jo Zearley

Benton, AK - Betty Jo Zearley, 77 of Benton, Arkansas, passed away on August 5, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1943 in Tulare, California to the late Vernon and Faye Wall Greer. Betty was a member of Holland Chapel Baptist Church and loved attending when her health permitted.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Herman Zearley.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Susane) Zearley of Hazelton, Idaho, Vernon (Beverly) Zearley of Amarillo, Texas, daughter, Diana (Bryce) Minner of Benton, grandchildren, Chris Walker, Ashleigh Zearley, Andrea Zearley, Chris Minner and Christie (Austen) Walls, great grandchildren, Brayden Howard, Aimslee Minner and Jacee Minner.

Betty will be greatly missed by all who loved her, family and friends.

Cremation was entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home, Benton, Arkansas.

On line guestbook at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
