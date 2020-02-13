Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
Betty Lorraine Garver


1929 - 2020
Betty Lorraine Garver Obituary
Betty Lorraine Heathman Welzbacher Garver was born on January 8th 1929 to Leroy and Elsie Heathman. She attended Exeter schools and graduated from Exeter High School in 1946. She was active in the choir and on the tennis team as well as being class secretary. Betty married an Exeter boy, George Welzbacher in 1947. Together they owned and operated the Handy Mart Grocery Market in Farmersville for over 30 years. Later they both became general contractors and owned El Dorado Homes Construction. Betty and George divorced in 1980 and she was married to Leland Garver in 1989. Betty is survived by her only child, Linda McIntosh and son-in-law, Larry McIntosh, Grandson Marc Padgett and wife Cydney of Visalia, their children Beck, Reece, Skylar and Sophie; Granddaughter Melanie Borum and husband Brian Borum, their children Riley, Addisyn and Chase of Shell Beach, Ca. Betty was a businesswoman… and proud of it. She worked for Sundowner Homes Construction owner, David Wind until she was 84 years old. Her three pals whom she dearly loved were Julie Weger, Pam Lockhart and Stacey Walter. Betty lived a full life and has now gone on to her reward.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Ca. Condolences may be sent to www.smithfamilychapel.com

Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine St., Exeter, CA 93221.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -