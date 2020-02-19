|
|
Betty Lou James
Betty Lou James passed away on February 14, 2020. Betty was born in Cutler, CA on March 27, 1932 to Louis and Eileen Edwards.
Betty is survived by her children William Kent James, Ray James and Aileen Marcure; grandchildren Ann James, Kathy James, David James, Luke James, Mikaela Hodge, Eric James, Lindsay Haury, Joe Marcure, Matt Marcure; eight great grandchildren; siblings Margie McKinney, Larry Edwards and Dawn Hayhurst.
Betty will be remembered as a talented artistic fun social person who enjoyed opportunities to gather together with her children, grand children and friends.
Betty's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on February 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 600 E. Nebraska Ave., Dinuba, CA. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to an Alzheimer .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020