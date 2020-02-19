Services
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou James Obituary
Betty Lou James

Betty Lou James passed away on February 14, 2020. Betty was born in Cutler, CA on March 27, 1932 to Louis and Eileen Edwards.

Betty is survived by her children William Kent James, Ray James and Aileen Marcure; grandchildren Ann James, Kathy James, David James, Luke James, Mikaela Hodge, Eric James, Lindsay Haury, Joe Marcure, Matt Marcure; eight great grandchildren; siblings Margie McKinney, Larry Edwards and Dawn Hayhurst.

Betty will be remembered as a talented artistic fun social person who enjoyed opportunities to gather together with her children, grand children and friends.

Betty's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on February 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 600 E. Nebraska Ave., Dinuba, CA. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to an Alzheimer .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -