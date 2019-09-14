|
Betty Lou O'Dell
Visalia - Betty Lou O'Dell was born December 14, 1927 to Jack and Lela Milstead in Corpus Christi, Texas. Her father was a farmer, working in a dairy farm, so Betty spent many happy hours on horseback, singing her heart out.
At the age of 16 she and her family were baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and soon after they moved to a small Adventist community named Keene, in Texas, where her father took a job as a carpenter, and Betty could enroll in an Adventist high school. Her mother lovingly took care of her family and remained a housewife.
It was in Keene, where Betty met the love of her life, Charles O'Dell, and on May 28th,1945, they were married. Seven years later they were blessed with a daughter, Charlinda O'Dell, followed by a son, Chuck O'Dell 21 months later.
Charles became a Seventh-day Adventist minister and Betty became a dedicated and talented pastor's wife, and was very involved with her church. She later worked as an office secretary for medical professionals as well as in church administration.
Betty remained true to her Lord and Savior throughout her life. She passed away in His care Sunday, September 8, 2019
Betty will surely be missed by her daughter, Charlinda, her son, Chuck and his wife, Rosie. She is survived by four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 6:00pm at the Visalia Seventh-day Adventist Church. A dessert reception will follow the service. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 14, 2019