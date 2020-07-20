1/1
Betty Lou Schott
Betty Lou Schott

Tulare - Betty Lou Schott, 79, of Tulare, California passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 in Visalia, California due to health issues NOT related to COVID-19. Betty was born in Atkins, Arkansas to Lawrence and Gladys (Laycook) Taylor. She attended different schools growing up, traveling back and forth from Arkansas to California before landing in California permanently when she started high school. She attended Porterville High School, graduating in 1958. While attending high school she was a song leader and an Orange Blossom Girl for the band. Betty married Robert Lee Schott on February 7, 1959. They moved to Sacramento for a couple of years before making their way back to Pixley where they raised their family. For 30+ years she attended St. John's Catholic Church in Tipton, California before moving to Tulare in 2003. St. Aloysius Catholic Church then became her church. Betty worked at Pixley School as a teacher's aid for a few years. She became a cheerleader for her four children as they became active in school sports. She was active as a lead scorekeeper for the Pixley baseball field for many years. She enjoyed her grandchildren's activities as well and was an avid supporter for them. You could find her at nearly every school play or sporting event cheering her grandchildren on. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Gladys, and her stepfather Cloyce Golden, her husband Robert Schott, and her son Christopher Schott. She is survived by her daughter Rochelle Miguel (Chuck), Pam Schott (Chris), David Schott (Sue) and Erick Schott, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial on the 27th of July. We know that you will be with us in spirit as we lay our mom to rest, and we love and appreciate each and every one of you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to whatever organization you would like to support.






Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Betty's passing. Prayers of comfort and peace to the family.
Gail Wallace
