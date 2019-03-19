Services
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street P.O. Box 626
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith Mountain Cemetery
Dinuba, CA
Dinuba - Betty went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 10, 2019 and passed peacefully at her daughters home in Dinuba. Betty was born on October 28, 1932 to David and Goldie Simmons in Wilburton, Oklahoma. Betty is proceeded in death by her Loving Husband Eugene DeMoss and Daughter Doris Finneran. Betty is survived by her Son Charles DeMoss of Coarsegold, Ca, Daughters Donna L. Isaac of Salem, Oregon and Janice Lee of Dinuba, Ca. Betty had 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Betty on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and a Graveside Service Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba starting at 1:00pm. Services are under the direction of Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 19, 2019
