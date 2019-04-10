|
|
Beulah Mae Moore
Visalia - Beulah Mae Moore, 94, of Visalia went home to be with our Lord, April 5, 2019. Mrs. Moore was born May 2, 1924 in Story, Arkansas.
She is survived by her son Royce Larry Moore (Carol) of Dover, Arkansas, daughter Naomi Mae Beck of Visalia, son Jodie Randal Moore (Celeste) of Tulare, daughter in law Roselyn Moore of Visalia, brother M.C. Johnston (Kay) of Ashdown, Arkansas, sister in law Merline Johnston of Forth Worth, Texas; ten grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Roy Moore, and her husband Ollen Coleman of 7 years, daughter Barbara Dianne Elofson, Grandson, Ryan Frederick Beck, her parents, brothers L.T. Johnston, B.D. Johnston, J.B. Johnston, E.J. Johnston, Robert Lewis Johnston, and sisters Nola Newell and Louise Lyday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kaweah Delta Hospice Foundation, 216 S. Johnson Street, Visalia, CA 93291.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, from 5:00 p.m until 7:00pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, 1700 Caldwell Avenue, Visalia.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at Visalia Cemetery, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019