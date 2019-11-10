|
Beverly Gail Roberts
Visalia - The family of Beverly Gail Roberts is sad to announce that she passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 82. Beverly was born on May 19, 1937 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Bob and Dorothy Sanders. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years Bob, their oldest son Glenn and her sister Karen Leutz. She is survived by her son David and wife Susan of Visalia, her son Don and wife Sandy of Tulare. Her grandchildren Daniel (Sydney), Rachel (Josh), Nick and Jaimee. Her great granddaughters Jayden, Marley, Ella, and Joey. Her sister Lynn Scott and her brother Richard Sanders (Jeanne) and her niece and nephews. Beverly owned and helped operate Roberts and Son Machine Shop for many years and continued working there until recently. She enjoyed playing the piano, writing piano tutorials, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a hard worker and a joy to be around. Her celebration of life service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tulare First Baptist Church 469 No. Cherry St. Tulare. A luncheon will follow. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019