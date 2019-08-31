|
Beverly J. McCarter
Visalia - Beverly J. McCarter was born on April 8, 1931 in Waterloo, Iowa to Delmar and Olivia Carr. She passed away on July 15, 2019 at the age of 88.
She met the love of her life, Merlyn (Doc) McCarter at age 16 and they were married July 2, 1949.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Doc McCarter and her grandson, Austin Hughes whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Jacquie); six daughters, Debbie (John), Cindy, Meri (Audie), Jennie, Glori and Beth; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was Auntie Mom to her niece, Becky Risner.
Beverly was always up for an adventure. She loved Sunday football, Mimosas' and her Bloody Marys. She was the glue that kept us all together. Beverly will be deeply missed and will always be in our thoughts.
