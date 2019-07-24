|
|
Beverly Jo McMahan
Visalia - 12-4-64 to 7-13-19
Born in Exeter, CA to Glen and Nancy McMahan.
Bev was the sweetest person you could ever meet. She liked bowling and baseball and won many medals for the softball throw at Special Olympics. She loved attending the Creative Center in Visalia where she excelled at art. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Bev loved all of her family, including Rufus and Debbie Kenyan and her caregivers. Special thanks to Dr. Bryson and staff for their compassion and kindness. Beverly will be greatly missed!
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, step-father David Silva, grandparents McMahan's and Loukojarvi's and uncle Larry Loukojarvi, survived by her brother John McMahan (Visalia), step-sister Tina (Eddie) Irwin, Tulare. Niece Brittany (Matt) Marshall, Michele Webb (Visalia) and aunt Rose Dane (Wa.)
Services at Visalia Cemetery 7-25-19 @ 9 a.m.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 24, 2019