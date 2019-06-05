Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Tulare United Methodist Church
228 W Kern Avenue
Tulare, CA
Kingsburg - Born October, 16, 1932 to Mary Anita and William Macklin.

Beverly's favorite childhood memories were spent with her grandparents on the Granlees Ranch in Sloughhouse, CA, outside of Sacramento. She actually helped them on the cattle drives. Dusty, but unforgettable as a kid!

After getting her teacher's certificate from Marin Jr. College, she started teaching in Soledad. She also taught in Gonzales and the Mission School and touched many more children in her substituting days. She was a natural born teacher!

She met Angelo Vosti and took a break from teaching to raise her 4 children - Claire, Steve, Barbara and Sandy. She later returned to college at Cal Poly to renew her teaching credentials. She couldn't stay away from the classroom for very long! She went back to being a full-time teacher in Santa Margarita and was also the President of the Teachers' Association in Atascadero. She then moved to Kingsburg, where she taught for several more years.

In Kingsburg, she met and married Richard Montgomery and lived with him there in their beautiful home they took great pride in. She was an avid gardener, reader and Bible student. In earlier times, she and Richard loved to travel in their RV and they were also faithful members of two local churches. They cared for each other dearly and were pillars to one another during their times of sickness.

Beverly was ready to 'go home' and completely at peace prior to her passing. She passed away early in the morning of May 29, 2019 at her home. She was 86. She is survived by her husband Richard. Brothers: Walt and Bill. Sisters: Wilma and Celeste. Children: Claire, Steve, Barbara and Sandy. Granddaughters: Daniela, Lia and Gina

All of her friends and family are welcome to join in celebrating Beverly's long and beautiful life.

Internment will take place at a later date in the Gonzales Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you donate to , or SAP's Toy Drive, 415 Front Street, Soledad, CA 93960, or South County Animal Rescue, PO Box 491, Soledad, CA 93960.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 5, 2019
